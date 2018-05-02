Rivers PDP Decry Politicisation Of Soot By APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State chapter says it was shocking that the All Progressives Congress (APC), having failed in politicising security to instigate crisis in the state, has resorted to using same propaganda and blackmail to bear on the ravaging soot in Port Harcourt, describing the development as ‘self hate’.

The state Chairman of the PDP, Bro Felix Obuah stated this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam, in reaction to accusation by the APC, linking Governor Nyesom Wike to illegal refineries and other activities, inducing the soot in the state.

Attributing the APC’s blindness to the virtues of the Wike-led administration, particularly his untiring efforts to contain the soot menace to hate, the PDP said in no imaginable situation has the expression, ‘prejudice being the maximum hate for the minimum reason’, so real than in APC’s assessment of Wike.

The state PDP chairman said the concern of Wike was to ensure that all activities causing the soot menace were roundly tackled and stopped, and not APC’s commendation, reminding the likes of Davies Ikanya and his cohorts that ‘hate’ has always been the coward’s revenge for being frightened.

Rather than expose themselves as idle minds and commentators on non-existing situations, the Obuah said the APC could do well to assist the party in sorting out the confusion and problems ravaging the party both at the state and national levels.

Obuah, however, applauded Davies Ikanya for once admitting in its accusation that the APC was only rattling from a disadvantaged standpoint and could not have said anything to the contrary concerning the soot menace in Port Harcourt which Wike has spared no efforts in addressing.

On their boasting of eliminating the soot menace six months upon assumption of office in 2019, the state PDP chairman said that was an admission of guilt which has corroborated Wike’s position that the Federal Government was plotting to exterminate the Rivers population by encouraging activities that cause the dangerous soot.

Also on APC’s hope of grabbing political power in Rivers State in 2019, Obuah said such reality only exists in a fool’s paradise.

“Rivers people now know better, and are much more prepared to repeat the 2015 landslide victory for the PDP even in 2019 and beyond”, the state PDP boss declared.