‘PH Airport, Not Commercially Viable To Importers’

Renowned Customs broker and Chairman, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Port Harcourt Airport Chapter Area I, Command, Mr Eddy Unuekhai, has said that Port Harcourt International Airport at Omagwa is not commercially viable for business.

He also said, only one weekly Cargo flight patronises the airport, thereby slowing the pace of business transactions.

Unuekhai while frowning at the under utilisation of the airport said, only one quarter load of goods is received at the port, making the airport unattractive for business.

The chapter chairman who spoke to The Tide, yesterday shortly after a visit by the National President of ANLCA, Iju Tony Nwabunike to the chapter office.

According to him, more than 60 per cent of goods is carted to oil and gas free zone, while 20 per cent goes to various bonded terminals and the remaining 20 per cent are oil related equipment and other goods.

He insisted that no commercial goods come to Port Harcourt Airport.

The chapter chairman appealed to the Nigeria customs and other stakeholders to assist the body in ensuring that trade and commercial activities were boosted at the Port.

Umekhai also decried the bus activities of some officers and federal government agencies which poses a serious threat to their operations at the Airport.

Chinedu Wosu