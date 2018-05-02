NIS Inducts Fellows, Harps On Integrity, Professionalism

The Nigerian Institute of Surveyors (NIS) on Monday inducted 25 fellows with a charge on the new inductees to exhibit high level of professionalism, integrity, dedication and loyalty.

The President of the Institute, Mr Akinloye Oyegbola, who gave the charge at the 2018 Fellows’ Investiture in Abuja stressed that the newly inducted fellows must be good ambassadors of the institute.

“A fellow is a remote officer of the institute because they are members of the National Council. By implication, it means that whatever position they hold, they must be accountable.

“We expect them to be of good conduct in all their dealings, they should have integrity not only in their profession but in all areas of their lives and they should try to be good ambassadors of the institute,” he said.

Oyegbola said that the younger ones should look beyond just being a fellow in the profession but grow intellectually on the field and be good professionals that would serve the country in their capacity.

Mrs Charity Olla, one of the newly inducted fellows said the percentage of women in the profession was very low compared to their male counterpart.

She promised to use her new position to advocate for more women to practice the profession.

Mr Thomas Onukwugha, expressed joy for being inducted, stating that he saw it as an honour to improve surveying practice by making suggestions that would add value to the nation.

He said that the younger ones should try to achieve excellence in whatever they do, and think outside the box to enhance the quality of the profession.