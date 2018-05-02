New Biometrics To End, May …As Finger Prints Capture Commences

The ongoing Rivers State Public Service Management Information System (RivPuMis) is to end in May, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Information and Communication Technology, Asawo Ibifuro has said.

Ibifuro, in a chat with The Tide in his office, last Monday, said extension period may, however, end in June, since there are those who may have problems, travelled or are sick.

He explained that the extension period would capture those “who may not have been captured or travelled during the period.”

Currently, he disclosed that finger prints capture for civil servants has commenced at three registration centres.

The finger prints capture centres include the ICT Centre at the Rivers State University, Nkpolu, the Obi Wali Conference Centre and the state Ministry of Justice.

The exercise is the second lap of the RivPuMis aimed at physically capturing bio-data of civil servants and retirees under government payroll.

Consequently, the SA on ICT to the governor has called on those who uploaded their documents at business centres, and other private computer-based business centres to verify information they uploaded.

He said the verification had become necessary as most of them uploaded wrong documents.

“The verification is necessary because once you log into your account you will see all your documents. But we’ve had cases where wrong documents were uploaded,” Asawo stated

It would be recalled that the RivPuMis was flagged-off by the state Head of Service, Barrister Rufus Godwins on 25th January, 2018.

Godwins said the exercise seeks to improve the welfare and information process in the state public service for both retirees and staff currently in service.