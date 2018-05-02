Lawmaker, PDP Chieftain Hail Chairmanship Flagbearer

The lawmaker representing Asari-Toru Local Government Area Constituency I in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Tekenari Wellington has expressed optimism that the emergence of Chief Odiari Princewill as the chairmanship flagbearer of the party in the area for the June 16 Local Government elections will usher novel programmes that will change the people’s lives for better.

Wellington who made the statement Monday in an interview after Princewill was declared winner at the ASALGA Delegates Congress in Port Harcourt, stated that the party’s flagbearer had been tested, proven and trusted by the people in various endeavours.

“Odiari is my political boss in whom I’m well pleased. The people of ASALGA are sure that he will deliver and that he has them at heart. He is a contented man so will provide the needed social amenities for the people and he is open to advice, we love him and we are overwhelmed,” he said.

Leader who knew what it took to rule, adding that the candidate when voted into office would take the Local Government Area to a higher level.

He advised Princeswill whom he noted was the first youth to attain such height in ASALGA to ensure that the youths were carried along in the scheme of things and assured him of their support and loyalty at all times to enable him succeed.

On his part, the Acting Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ASALGA, Opakirite Horsfall expressed happiness with the way and manner the congress was conducted and the peaceful atmosphere that prevailed during the exercise.

Horsfall was optimistic that the June 16 elections would be fair, free and peaceful judging by the outcome of the delegates congress, pointing out that Chief Odiari Princewill was unanimously chosen by the people of the Local Government Area.

He urged the chairmanship candidate to give priority to women empowerment, education, the economic sector, health and infrastructure development, security and poverty alleviation.

Shedie Okpara