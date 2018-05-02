Kogi Workers Shun May Day Celebration

Workers in Kogi State yesterday failed to turn up en mass to celebrate the 2018 May Day celebration.

The day was celebrated in Lokoja on a low key owing to the fact that workers are protesting non-payment of several months salaries by the state government.

The usual rituals of the day which include match past from workers and solidarity songs could not be held as few workers present at the Lokoja Confluence Stadium, venue of this year’s celebration could not hide their grievances on the way their employer is handling the issues of workers’ welfare.

Some of the workers who spoke with newsmen said that it was a reflection of the hard times workers were going through at this time.

“From where do you want somebody who has not been paid for 5 months get transport fare just to come and listen to rhetorics that will not change anything?” a worker who preferred anonymity said.

He described this years celebration as the worst in recent years.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress has called for a comprehensive probe on how all funds accruing to the state in the last two years were spent.

The state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Onu Edoka made the call in Lokoja.

Edoka said that it was strange that inspite of the colossal amount that came in form of bailout, Paris Club Refund,and Ecological funds in the last two years,and the civil service reforms aimed at weeding out unintended beneficiaries from the payrolls, many workers were still being owed several months arrears ranging from 5 to 24 months, while some have been receiving percentages of their salaries.

According to him,pensioners were not left out of the selective payments.