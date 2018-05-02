Handball Stakeholders Applaud Prudent Energy League

A cross section of handball stakeholders in Abuja at the weekend expressed hope that the ongoing Prudent Energy League will reposition handball in Nigeria.

Most of the stakeholders were optimistic that the League would restore the lost glory of handball within five years.

Chief Coach of Niger United, Yekini Adebayo, said that with the continuation of the league, Nigeria would take over Africa handball in the next four to five years.

“We will take over Africa handball the way it used to be in the past and move to the world cup level.

“We have the talents and the determination to rule Africa handball and with the continuation of the league we will achieve it,” Adebayo said.

He said that Nigeria participated in World Cup last in 1998, adding that with the league, Nigeria will restore its lost glory.

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), handball coach, Ajana Remi, said the Prudent Energy League would help to build a formidable National Handball team for Nigeria.

He commended the federation and the league sponsors, adding that they have never had it this good before in Nigeria handball league.

“I believe next year will be better than this and I pray for continuity.

Chief referee and a board member of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Moses Balogun, said the Prudent Energy League would expose hidden talent and build a formidable national team.

“We thank God for the league sponsors and we promise not to let them down.

“We will do our best to grow the league. We have just started and the sponsors are doing well and all players and officials are happy,” he said.

The captain, Imo Grasshoppers, Chidimma Anosike, said that they were happy with the league, adding that it was a sign of better things to come for the game.

“We have been looking out for a league like this but we thanked God for resuscitating handball national league, which will go a long way to reposition the sports,” she said.

The first phase of 2018 Prudent Energy Handball league started on April 27 and expected to end on May 10.