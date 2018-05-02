Defend Nigeria’s Democracy, Wike Charges Labour …Knocks FG For Collapse Of National Security …Donates N100M To Labour Unions In Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has charged the labour union in Nigeria to defend the country’s democracy, saying that if there was any time Nigerian workers should have risen in defense of democracy, it was now.

The Governor gave the charge at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt, yesterday while addressing Rivers workers made up of the affiliate unions of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Wike who expressed disappointment in labour for suddenly losing its voice in the midst of the many anti-democratic policies and actions of the APC-led Federal Government described the silence as a conspiracy, pointing out that it does not augur well for the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

“Labour is quiet in the face of deaths. Of what benefit will increment of salaries be when all your children, friends and relatives are killed in the course of this national insecurity? It is incumbent on labour to rise up in defence of Nigerians by demanding for the immediate cessation of killings”, the governor stated.

He said Labour has a duty to work towards the progress of Nigeria as they battle for their welfare urging that labour must rekindle their pre-2015 posture when they participated in “Occupy Nigeria” protest during the Jonathan era.

“Be vigilant and defend our democracy in 2019. That is what labour is known for. Labour thrives under democracy. Without democracy, labour will run into challenges “, he said.

He promised to resolve the many unsettled issues raised by the NLC and TUC, especially those bothering on the contributory pension scheme, the contributory health scheme and the issue of payment of gratuity to retired workers in the state, urging labour leaders and affected workers to be patient with the government.

“I have no joy that people are not receiving their gratuities”, the governor stated, saying he would work with the NLC and TUC in the state to ensure that the welfare of workers were not toyed with.

He pointed out that the government was concerned about the high level of unemployment in the state and has, therefore, pursued an agenda to consistently grow the state’s economy and improve the employment situation of the state.

He explained that that was why the state introduced the monthly revolving non-interest loan for Civil Servants of grade levels 1-13 saying that the scheme has an annual package of N1.2billion.

He added that there was a similar scheme for small businesses with the total annual package of N2.4billion with a monthly disbursement of N200million urging those qualified and need the loan to apply for it to boost their businesses, improve their income and also the economy of the state.

In her address, Rivers State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Mrs Beatrice Itubo commended the Rivers State Governor for his regular payment of salaries and pensions.

She urged the governor to take steps to resolve the challenges surrounding the contributory pension scheme and gratuity to retired civil servants.

The Labour Leader also commended Governor Wike for his outstanding developmental strides.

Chairman of the Trade Union Congress in Rivers State, Mr Austin Jonah lauded the Rivers State Governor for his numerous infrastructural and development projects across the state.

The Workers Day was marked by the parade by all the affiliate trade unions in the state, with Governor Wike taking the official salute.

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that the total collapse of national security architecture was fallout of the political interference of the Federal Government in the operation of the security agencies.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the participants of Senior Executive Course 40, 2018 Study Group Three from the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru near Jos, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday, Wike said that the deliberate political actions of the Federal Government had compromised the security architecture of states.

Wike said: “What we have seen in most cases is that security lapses are a result of political interference”.

The governor said that the case of Rivers State was exemplified by the transfer in and out of Rivers State of newly promoted Assistant Commissioner of Police, Akin Fakorede, who was an indicted election manipulator for the purpose of carrying out criminal electoral activities.

He drew the attention of the course participants to the indictment of Fakorede as contained on Page 66 of INEC Report into Rivers Rerun Elections wherein the assistant commissioner of police was indicted for electoral fraud, violence, ballot box snatching and abduction of INEC officials.

“The man was given special promotion as a reward for the job he did for the police in Rivers State during the rerun. He has been transferred back to the state in preparation for their planned manipulation of the 2019 General Elections. They brought him back because of his expertise in ballot box snatching and election violence.

“The Federal Government has laid the foundation for crisis and violence in 2019. They are the ones who perpetrate crisis. We are peace makers, which is why we are drawing the attention of the international community to these actions”, the governor emphasised.

Commenting on the Neighbourhood Safety Corps, Wike said that the agency was established to complement the work of the federal security agencies.

He said that the organisation, which was fashioned in line with existing model in Lagos State under the leadership of respected retired military, police and paramilitary senior officers.

The governor said while the Federal Government allowed the Neighbourhood Safety Corps to thrive in Lagos, Nasarawa and Kaduna States for political expediency, it opposes the agency’s establishment in Rivers State.

“The Federal Government security agencies lack the personnel and equipment to provide security for all communities. The Neighbourhood Safety Corps will complement their efforts. Apart from payment of salaries, the state government funds the logistics and operations of the federal security agencies”, he noted.

In his remarks, Leader of the Senior Executive Course 40, 2018 Study Group Three from the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Rear Admiral Ahamefule Eluwa said that the group was working on how to proffer solutions for the security challenges facing the country.

Eluwa said the theme of this year’s course as approved by the President: “Strengthening Internal Security Framework and Community Policing in Nigeria: Models, Policy Options and Strategies”, was apt and timely as it would avail participants the opportunity to appraise the issues and align them with a view to addressing emerging security challenges in the country.

He said that the NIPSS Study Group would study the Neighbourhood Safety Corps established by the Rivers State Government and proffer suggestions with a view to improving the security of the state.

According to him: “As everyone is seeking for effective security models, Rivers State Government has already taken bold steps to secure the state”.

Chris Oluoh