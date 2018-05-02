BRISIN To Attract Investment, Check Social Vices

The National Coordinator, Basic Registry and Information System in Nigeria (BRISIN), Dr Anthony Uwa, says implementation of the programme will attract huge investment to Nigeria’s economy.

Uwa told newsmen in Abuja, Monday that the project had wide spectrum of actions and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) offshoots that would engender high-profile investments.

BRISIN is an integrated system for the collection, storage and distribution of information to support the management of the economy.

The project was initiated by the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration, while the Goodluck Jonathan’s administration inaugurated a Technical Committee for its implementation.

BRISIN is targeted at tapping into all aspects of the nation’s economy and bringing developmental and economic growth in the country through the use of data collection on people and other relevant information.

Data received will be used to plan for the management of the nation’s resources.

Uwa said that the benefit of BRISIN had no limit, both to the government and citizens.

“If we look at BRISIN as a system, we find that everybody is involved; government owns BRISIN, and we, as solution providers will not allow our system to fail, not when it is all-inclusive system.

“What makes a system not beneficial is when the interest of the citizens is not considered first.

“Our approach and strategy is a very enduring approach and foundational, because a house built on a solid foundation remains forever,’’ he said.

Uwa, who is also Managing Director of Dermo Impex Limited, the service provider of BRISIN, said the project would build on five focal data points in the country that would guarantee data governance.

He listed the points as demographic data, social data which include disability, security data and economic data as well as labour and employment data.

“These integrated data form the base for national data governance. Businesses benefit from data governance because it ensures that data are consistent and trustworthy.

“This is critical as more organisations rely on data to make business decisions, optimise operations, create new products and services and improve profitability,’’ he said.