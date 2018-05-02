Bank Strengthens Financial Inclusion With N215m

Fidelity Bank has strengthened the financial inclusion initiative of the Federal Government with about N215 million in two years.

The bank’s Managing Director, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, stated this at the sixth/final draw of the ‘Fidelity Get Alert in Millions Promo Reloaded’ in Lagos.

Okonkwo said the bank, through the promo, had distributed about N215 million to 140 customers in the last two years.

He said N105 million was “splashed”to customers during the first promo, while N110 million was distributed under the Get Alert in Millions Reloaded.

Okonkwo said 192 customers were also rewarded with consolation prizes ranging from television sets, refrigerators and generators bringing the total winners to 332.

He said the reloaded promo, which commenced in October 2017, had impacted positively on the bank’s customers and savings base.

Okonkwo said that the adoption of retail banking strategy generated a lot of deposits from existing customers, attracted new customers and enhanced financial inclusion in Nigeria.

He said the bank would continue to embrace initiatives that would improve lives of its customers.

According to him, the promo was introduced to improve lives of customers and reward those who had been banking with the bank over the years.

“The believability of it is because of how we have delivered on our promises. We are Fidelity and we keep to our word,” he said.

He commended the bank’s customers for their loyalty in the past years, adding that the bank would announce a new promo initiative in the next couple of weeks.