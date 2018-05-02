Aguda Eyes More Goals For Rangers

Rangers International FC attacking midfielder, Godwin Aguda has insisted that the club does not have a goalscoring problem.

The attacker opened the scoring as Rangers thumped Wikki Tourists 3-0 during a Matchday 19 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) encounter in Enugu on Sunday.

Before facing Tourists, Rangers had failed to score in four consecutive league games, but Aguda played down talks that the team was lacking in proven goal scorers.

“We really did our best in those games (against Kwara United and MFM) but quite unfortunately the result did not reflect our performance,” he said.

“Despite the poor results, we encouraged ourselves that we could do it. Remember in football, at times you start badly and finish well.

“I don’t believe we have a goalscoring problem. In most matches, we see ourselves creating lots of chances,” he added.

“But not able to utilise them and there are other times we are able to hit three (like against Wikki).

“It’s the second time we’re scoring three times in a game this season. We believe we’ll score more goals in coming matches.”

Rangers, who are placed fifth on the league standings, will take on Tourists in the second round clash on Sunday.