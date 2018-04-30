World Earth Day: FG Urges Planet’s Protection

The Federal Government has urged Nigerians to take proactive measures that will end plastic pollution and protect the planet.

The Minister of State for Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibril, gave the advice in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by his Media aide, Esther Agbarakwe, to mark the 2018 World Earth Day.

The Tide reports that the 2018 Earth Day marked on April 22, has the theme “End Plastic Pollution”.

“Nigerians are urged to use the weekend to celebrate the planet and to take action to protect it by ending plastic pollution.

“Plastic pollution is poisoning our oceans and land, injuring marine life, and affecting our health,” he said.

According to him, government is exploring the possibility of banning plastic bags with availability of alternatives.

“We are encouraging household and community recycling of plastic bottles as a matter of community action and of state legislation.

“Unless we take these steps, the problem is not going away says Dr Cristiana Pasca Palmer, the Executive Secretary of The UN Convention On Biological Diversity in a message.

He explained that the refuse collection system which entailed three different waste bins for the three categories of garbage would promote effective waste management in the country.

Aremu called on the government to strengthen its strategies, policies and regulations for the nation’s effective waste management.

He urged waste management agencies to adopt the use of modern equipment for the collection, disposal and recycling of waste.

He also advised the Federal Government to collaborate with state governments to establish plastic waste recycling plants under its community-based waste management programme.