Teachers’ Shortfall: RSG Moves To Engage Corps Members …Warns Principals Against Exams Malpractice

There are strong indications that the Rivers State Government may engage youth corps members serving in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to shore up teachers’ shortfall in some public schools.

Chairman of the Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board, Chief David Briggs gave the indication, last week, after a meeting with zonal school inspectors and principals across the state at Government Girls Secondary School, Rumueme.

Though Briggs admitted that there was shortage of teachers in some schools, he blamed the situation on what he called, “rational posting”, which gave some schools more teachers than they needed.

One example of the rational posting problem was in Community School, Okujagu, where there are 59 teachers to 60 students.

The chairman of the Senior Secondary Schools Board said the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration was trying to address the matter, such that it has stopped rational posting.

“We will post corps members to stand in for the gap for the mean time, while we sort the problems out,” he said.

Briggs also disclosed government plans to equip the Government School for Special Persons located at Creek Road in Port Harcourt.

Part of the plans, he said, was to set up a library and science laboratories so as to enable senior students to write WAEC and NECO exams, without joining other schools to write Senior School Certificate Exams.

He also promised to build the school fence and improve security within the premises after the recent road project had affected the school fence.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board has warned principals against collecting WAEC and NECO fees above the stipulated amount.

Chairman of the board, David Briggs said the prescribed amount was N14,500.

He warned that any principal who engaged in charging “miracle fees” would be penalised and forced to pay back the illegally collected money.

The chairman also warned against engaging in exams malpractice, as he noted that the state recorded low percentage this year as against previous years.

He urged principals and zonal inspectors to maintain the current zeal and tempo, assuring that the government was bent on improving welfare and education delivery to the citizens.