Ruling On NFF ’ll Re-shape Nigerian Football – NANF

As some Nigerians continue to have divided opinion on the Supreme Court ruling on the leadership tussle of Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), President of the National Association of Nigerian Footballers (NANF), Harrison Jala, says the order would go a long way in re-shaping the nation’s soccer system.

An order by the Supreme Court to the warring factions of the NFF to return to the Federal High Court in Jos for the expeditious hearing of their matter has raised dust, with lawyers to both parties singing different tunes. The five-man panel of the court, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, had unanimously set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Jos, which held that the case could no longer be relisted before the Federal High Court having been earlier with drawn by the appellant, Chris Giwa.

Speaking with The Guardian yesterday, Jala said that there was no confusion on the Supreme Court ruling saying: “In my opinion AmajuPinnick was never in office in the eyes of the law. This was sequel to a federal high court order restraining the NFF electoral committee from conducting the purported Warri election through which the Pinnick board emerged.

“The position of the law is clear. Pinnick should no longer parade himself as president of the NFF because his election having been annulled by a court of competent jurisdiction will tantamount to contempt of court.

“I see a brighter future for Nigerian football through this Supreme Court ruling. Pinnick is my brother from the same Delta State, but I will advise him to do the needful by taking a walk. His legal team might be doing everything possible to see that he remains in office, but I want to believe that the hide-and-seek game is up,” Jala stated.

Asked if the Supreme Court ruling could have any negative impact on Super Eagles’ World Cup programmes in Russia, Jala said: “Anybody preaching such gospel is just deceiving Nigerians.