RSG Loan For Indigenes, Non Indigenes -Official

The Rivers State Government has stated that the monthly N200million interest free loans reserved for traders and young entrepreneurs would be accessed by indigenes and non-indigenes alike.

This resolution was reached at the State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Friday.

The meeting, which was presided over by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, noted that the loan facility was aimed at boosting the economy of the state.

In an interview with journalists after the State Executive Council meeting, Information and Communications Commissioner, Barrister Emma Okah said: “On the monthly N200million interest free loans for traders and young entrepreneurs, council said that it must be made available to indigenes and non-indigenes.

“The terms of the loans will be flexible to generate business activities and profits for the beneficiaries. The loans will also enhance the economic wellbeing of the traders and young entrepreneurs”, Okah added.

He stated that council directed the State Executive Council Committee on Civil Servants’ loans to expedite action on their work, so that disbursement can begin in earnest.

On the third anniversary of the Wike-led administration, the State Executive Council discussed dates for the commissioning of completed projects.

The commissioner explained that other aspects of the third year anniversary celebrations such as honours for deserving persons, anniversary lecture and variety night for youth were discussed at the meeting.