The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has decorated the Camp Commandant, Government House, Port Harcourt, Mr Irikefe Owen, with his new rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police.
The decoration took place at the Governor’s Office, Government House, Port Harcourt, last Friday.
Wike decorated the Camp Commandant alongside the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Mr Stephen Hasso, who represented the state Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed.
The Chief Security Officer, Government House, Port Harcourt, Promise Wosu and other police officers witnessed the decoration.
Speaking shortly after his decoration, Owen said that he would continue to serve the nation diligently as a police officer.
Rivers Govt House Commandant Gets New Rank
