PIB: RSG Demands Equity, Fairness

The Rivers State Government has stated its readiness to work in harmony with the Federal Government to do what is right for equity, fairness and development of oil and gas host communities in the state.

The Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike made the stance known during the Petroleum Industry Bill Host Communities stakeholders meeting held with members of the Senate Committee on PIB In Port Harcourt last Friday.

Governor Wike, who was represented by the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Emmanuel Aguma (SAN) called for a sustainable and all-inclusive masterplan for the region, especially the oil and gas host communities to achieve the set goal for peace and development of the area.

The Governor urged the senate committee on PIB, led by its chairman, Sen. Kabir Marata, to encourage a module that would be concluded and completed in each PIB to ensure peace, harmony and development in the region.

He said the state Government would continue to be committed to the welfare of its indigenes and residents at every Federal Government scheme that passed through the State Government.

The Governor, who cited the Indorama Eleme Model as example, said all communities were given equity percentage to developments in all oil and gas modules through the state.

“Rivers State is committed to the welfare of its residence and citizens, we always make sure that all pilot schemes are successful, communities continued benefitting from trust fund, example is the Indorama Module, where communities were given equity percentages for development even though there would be little squabbles.

“Such a module should encourage the National Assembly to conclude and complete in each Petroleum Industry Bill to ensure peace, harmony and development in the area,” the Governor stressed.

Wike tasked the oil and gas host communities to chart the path that would be of benefit to them, saying that the State Government would, through the state Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, harmonise and modify the decisions of the host communities in line with the State Government’s suggestion for the Senate Committee to achieve the desired results for the direct beneficiaries in the state.

In his remark, the Chairman of the Senate Committee, Sen. Kabir Marafa, said they were in the state to look at the problem associated with the oil and gas host communities and their inputs in order to justify it in the ongoing legislation on the petroleum industry bill, of which host communities bill was part.

Enoch Epelle