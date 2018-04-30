Ogoni Monarch Denies Endorsing Firm For Oil Exploration

The traditional ruler of Nyokhana has denied endorsing any oil firm for the resumption of oil exploration in Ogoni kingdom.

The Bene Mene of Nyokhana, Ginewa Nzidem, who made the clarification when members of Ken Saro- Wiwa Associates paid him a courtesy call warned traditional rulers against endorsing different oil firms for oil activities without proper consultation with the people.

Nzidem warned against further crisis in Ogoni Kingdom, stating that all the groups and the people must agree before any firm would be endorsed.

The monarch said if this was done, it would avoid further crisis, adding that the Ogoni people have suffered a lot due to oil explorations in the area.

According to him,’’ I have not approved any one or firm to resume oil exploration in Ogoni. I cannot do that alone.

“I advise that consultations should be made before endorsing any oil company. We do not want to make mistakes again. Ogonis have suffered a lot because of oil business’’, he said.

The Coordinator of Ken Saro-Wiwa Associates, Chief Gani Topba, commended the monarch for his commitment to the development of Ogoni land and said they were in his palace to commiserate with him