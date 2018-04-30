Ogoni Cleanup: Group Wants Minister’s Sack …As Prophet Donates Water Project To Nonwa

The leadership of Ken Sarowiwa Associates has called for the sack of the Minister of Environment over the non provision of potable drinking water to Ogoni communities.

National Co-ordinator of the group, Chief Gani Topba who said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt decried the high rate of waterborne diseases in the area.

Topba said that the Federal Government through the minister ought to have provided clean potable drinking water to Ogoni communities as recommended by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report.

The National Coordinator who commended the leadership of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) for its medical outreach in Ogoniland, however said that the health outreach will not check waterborne diseases in the area.

In a related development General Overseer of Trinity Power Flow Ministry, Aleto, Prophet Lucky Nnah, has commissioned a 3000 litre capacity water project in Buedere Community in Tai Local Government Area.

Speaking during the commissioning of the project, Prophet Nnah, said the gesture was part of his contribution towards the eradication of waterborne diseases in the area.

The cleric who decried the high rate of water borne diseases in rural community, stressed the need for governments to come to the aide of the people by providing potable drinking water for them.

Prophet Nnah also called on wealthy individuals from the area to complement governments effort by providing social amenities for their communities.

Also speaking, the Vicar, Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Nonwa, Venerable Toka Kagbara commended Prophet Nnah for identifying with the needs of the community. Ven. Kagbara also called on wealthy individuals from the community to emulate Prophet Nnah by coming home to identify with their people.