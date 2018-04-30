Meat Sellers Recount Losses In PH …As Community Buries Elder

Traders at the Rumuokoro markets abattoir have recounted their losses, sequel to the two days closure of the market by the Obio/Akpor community over the burial ceremony of one of their elders.

Some traders who spoke with The Tide at the weekend, said that the decision was not in their best interest.

One of them, Mrs Rose Amadi, pointed out that the market would have been allowed to run skeletally rather than its total closure.

She noted that those who had prepared for weekend sales were the worst hit as most of them purchased in bulk in readiness for the weekend sales.

Amadi said that such decision would have been reached in consideration of the business operators in the area as partners in progress.

A meat seller, who only gave his name as Ade, recalled that the Tuesdays closure of the meat section led to the loss of over N5 million on the side of traders.

He regretted that even those who had paid their annual rents were forced to shut down without plans for re-imbursement.

Ade who called on the state government and relevant authorities, noted that such act should not be allowed to repeat, going by the fast growing business environments in the state.