Lawmakers Urge Restraint In Andoni, Bonny Face-Off

Two lawmakers from Rivers State, in the House of Representatives, Amaopusenibo Randolph Brown and Awajinombek Abiante have appealed for restraint from the people of Bonny and Andoni communities in Rivers State over the current misunderstanding between the two sister local government areas.

Brown who represents Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency and Abiante, representing the Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives regretted that the face-off between the two neighbours had led to unpleasant consequences resulting in avoidable loss of lives and property.

The two House of Representatives members, in a statement, said the call for restraint was to stem the ugly trend of loss of life and property that characterised the crisis.

They said security operatives had already waded into the situation to unravel those behind the crisis with a view to bringing them to justice.

They pledged their commitment to work for the collective interest of the people and ensure that cordial relationship and harmonious accommodation continued to exist between the people of Bonny and Andoni.