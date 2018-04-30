Kaduna Disco Commits To Improved Supply

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (EDC), Engr. Garba Haruna, has reiterated the company’s commitment to providing improved supply of power in response to the promises made by the federal Government to support the downstream sector of the electricity industry.

Garba who was speaking at an interactive session between the company and its premium customers consisting of the Nigerian military, traditional rulers and other stakeholders, said the company was not relenting in ensuring that the customers enjoyed steady supply of electricity.

The KEDC boss, however, decried some of the obstacles besetting the company’s operations such as vandalism, energy theft and huge debts being owed by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

According to him, “We have had series of meetings with top officials of the military recently in Abuja in order to fashion a way to recover the debt we are being owed.

“Another area we have considered is waiver to enable them pay whatever is mutually agreed on”.

He restated that the company has “an open-door policy that allows for customer feedback and dedicated lines where your concerns can be addressed, and we urge you to make use of it to enable us serve you better.

‘‘We hope that interactions such as this will address issues affecting both parties. We also seek for your cooperation in settling your bills”, he said.

Earlier, the trio of Head, Strategy, Dr Mahmud Suleiman, Chief Marketing and Customer Services Officer, Murtala Bello and Chief Engineering and Technical Services Officer, Engr Bello Musa, took turns to explain the efforts the company is making towards improved supply of electricity and the challenges it was currently facing.