…‘It ’ll Not Distract S’Eagles’

Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr has said that the team won’t be distracted with the ongoing court case levelled against Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick by the proprietor of Jos-based Giwa FC, Chris Giwa.

Giwa had challenged the 2014 election of Amaju Pinnick as the President of the NFF in Warri at the Federal High Court in Jos.

The court declared Pinnick’s election illegal, and having held an alternative election in Abuja, Giwa claimed he was the rightfully elected head of Nigeria football.

But the Pinnick, led board appealed against the ruling.

However, the German tactician who qualified Nigeria for the 2018 World Cup in Russia told Soccernet.com.ng that the Super Eagles would focus on the task at hand and hope that the court case against Pinnick would come in his favour.

“I don’t really think the ongoing court case against the Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick will affect our preparation for the World Cup,” Rohr told Soccernet.com.ng.