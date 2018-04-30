Identify Opportunities, Clerics, Others Urge Youth

The Zonal Superintendent, Foursquare Gospel Church, Cement Branch, Lagos, Rev. Adewale Elias, yesterday advised the youth to be humble in order to identify opportunities to grow their capacity to uplift the nation.

Elias spoke during an interactive Sunday Service to mark the Youth Day of the church

“Some of you are not lazy, you need to remove pride to take advantage of several opportunities.

“Any work you are doing be diligent,’’ he said.

Narrating his personal experience, Elias told the youths that he once took a humble job as commercial bus driver instead of an opportunity to run out of the country, and he made progress from there.

The reverend stressed the need for youths to take responsibility for the growth of the church, which is a pillar needed to provide solutions to their problems, and the society at large.

“When you see your environment dirty, clean it; don’t wait for the ushers or anyone else to do it.

“Work on your spiritual and social life to do positive things to attract people to Christ,’’ Elias said.

The guest youth minister, Mr McGeorge Obika, while delivering a sermon, urged the youth to always focus on their vision by making the right sacrifices.

Obika advised youths to associate with the right people who would help build their visions.

Giving his personal experience and that of his family, he said that hard work was important for growth.

“If you want to be successful, pay the price. “It irritates me when youths are lazy, when youths complain.

“For you to weather the storm, you must get into the storm; you are the one to confront your problems and obstacle,’’ he said.

An entrepreneur, Mrs Olaide Adegbeyi, urged youths to shun laziness and arrogance.

She told them to start small, explaining that she started her business with N900 and gradually grew it to a leading brand.

The Youth Pastor of the church, Pastor Ayo Babafemi, also gave advice to the youth on how to grow capacity.