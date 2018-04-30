IAUOE Student Bags International Award

A pioneer Ph.d student in the Department of Management, Faculty of Business Studies, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUOE) Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Joy Titi Agada has been honoured with an international award by the International Academy of Science, Engineering and Technology (IASET).

The International Award by the IASET given to Joy Titi Agada was in recognition of the paper she presented titled “Workplace Social Infrastructure and Employee Commitment: A Literature Review published in the Academy International Journal of Human Resources Management of February to March 2918 edition.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Ozo Mekuri Ndimele has commended Joy Titi Agada for her recognition.

In a letter of commendation, Prof. Ndimele lauded the brilliance and originality exhibited by pioneer Ph.d student of IAUOE in her work that earned her the international recognition.

The Vice Chancellor’s letter to the recipient which was signed by the registrar of the institution, Mrs Hope Kue-Ikoro applauded Joy Titi Agada for the uncommon feat and outstanding accomplishment, and added that she had done the school proud on her global recognition.

The Vice Chancellor also congratulated her supervisor, Dr. Isaac Zep-Obipi, the Director of Students Affairs, Rivers State University , RSU for his contributions to the success of the Ph.d Management programme adding that his mentorship and academic supervision to Joy Titi Agada contributed immensely to the award.

Ndimele noted that the award was a testimony of his administration’s enthronement of global best practices in the university especially in the postgraduate school, and added that the university looks forward to more excellent achievements and recognition from her students.