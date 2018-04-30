Emeh Charges Youths To Obtain PVC

Ahead of the 2019 general election, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh has called on youths in the state to register and obtain their permanent voters card (PVC) to participate actively in the electoral process.

Chief Emeh made the call during the inauguration of the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, (PHALGA) chapter of the Wike Solidarity Movement (WSM) in Port Harcourt at the weekend.

Emeh, who is the Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on Political Matters and Strategy stated that the best way to rid Rivers State of the activities of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is for Rivers people to obtain their PVCs, and vote them out completely.

He commended WSM for supporting the “visionary leadership” of Governor Wike and urged them to remain united to achieve their objectives.

Emeh further stated that the Wike-led administration is commited to the delivery of quality projects in all parts of the state.

Earlier, the Director General of the WSM in Rivers State, Prince Sudor Nwiyor, had charged the PHALGA chapter of the body to mobilise grassroots support for Governor Wike in 2019.

Nwiyor who also flayed President Muhammadu Buhar’s comment on Nigerian youths and the wanton killings of innocent people across the country, called on the president to tender unreserved apology to Nigerian youths.