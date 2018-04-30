Don Gives Recipe For Depression Control

A professor of Counselling psychology at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Prof Joseph Barineka Kinanee has recommended the use of medications and psychotherapy as an antidote for effective management of people living with depression in the society.

Kinanee who gave this recommendation while delivering his inaugural lecture at the 10th inaugural lectures of the IAUOE held at the University’s auditorum in Port Harcourt, Thursday.

The former Acting Vice Chancellor while delivering his lecture on the topic “the traumata of frustration and depression: A Dilemma for Mental Health Professional in Nigeria” stated that records have shown that more women get into depression than their men counterparts all over the world.

He averred that psychological trauma was more painful and severe when compared to physical trauma adding that genetic, biological personality and endogenous are among other factors that caused depression.

According to him, seeking sufficient social support, keeping active as well as thinking correctly are some recommended ways by which stress could be manage.

The former Deputy Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, however, said that depression was not an end to one’s life adding that adhearing to professional counseling as well as taking proper prescribed medications will bring succor to a depressed patient.

The lecturer examined psychological trauma associated with frustration and depression by discussing the possible causes, types, theories, efforts and their management. A related concept, suicide-one of the efforts of depression was also given attention with regard on how to help people with suicidal tendencies. Finally, he also discussed the dilemma being faced by mental health practitioners.

Prof Kinanee who is currently the chairman governing board Institute of Professional Studies (Business Schools and Maritimes Studies) urged government agencies at all levels and mental health professionals to harness their resources together in other to attend the grave consequences of frustration and depression, especially as the nation approaches to another electioneering year.

Earlier in his speech, the Vice Chancellor Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Prof Ozo Mekuri Ndimele described the lecturer as an erudite scholar who has proven his professional calling adding that the institution attached seriousness on inaugural lectures as it offers lecturers the opportunity to exhibit their professional experiences in their chosen careers.