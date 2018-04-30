Dickson’s Cup: Commissioner Advises Youths On Conduct

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports, Mr Buruboyefe Perekiye, has called on youths in the state to be law abiding, during on-going second edition of the Gov. Seriake Dickson’s Football Tourney.

Perekiye gave the advice in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday in Yenagoa, by Daniel Alabrah, Media Director of the Tournament.

Tidesports source reports that the 2018 of the tournament tagged: “Restoration Cup” commenced on Friday at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex, Yenagoa.

The Commissioner called on all participating clubs to remain peaceful throughout the period of the competition to ensure its success.

He also used the platform to enjoin them to remain law abiding, and take advantage of the numerous policies and programs of Dickson-led government.

Mablas Macaulay, a retired broadcaster from the state-owned radio FM, 97.1, told Tidesports source that the competition was a good move to engage the Bayelsa youths meaningfully.

“This is a way to catch them young for better use and for the betterment of the society.

“It is a big game, at least N5 million for the winner is not a small money,’’ Macaulay said.

Tidesport source reports that in the kick-off game played on Friday, Agudama FC defeated Onopa Community FC 3-0.

Junior Christopher, a striker of Agudama FC, scored the hat-trick, to secure a three nil victory for his team against the Onopa FC.

He commended the governor on the competition, and urged the youths to remain focused.

“I thank the governor for making the tournament come on board; I urge my fellow youths to remain focus for a better society,’’ he said.

Tidesport source also reports that the tournament has entries from 135 club sides across towns and communities of Bayelsa.

Mr Ono Akpe, Director General of the competition, said that the winning team would get N5 million, N3 million for the second position, and N2 million for the third place position respectively.

“Consolation prizes include, N500,000 for the fourth best team, N200,000 for the best behaved team, N100,000 each for the best goalkeeper, highest goal scorer, and of course, the most valuable player,” he added.