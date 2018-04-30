CTC Chairman Pledges Commitment To Peace, Security

As part of measures of promoting peace and development in Khana Local Government Area, the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the area, Father Lawrence Bagbe has said that he will work with relevant stakeholders to maintain law and order in the area.

Bagbe disclosed this in Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government while speaking with newsmen during this month’s sanitation exercise in the area.

He said the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has given a mandate to ensure that peace and security reigns in the various local government areas in the state, and assured that his administration will not lose touch with that mandate of promoting peace.

He called on the people of Khana to remain law abiding and support the Wike-led administration, stating that he has positively impacted on the lives of the people through the delivery of quality projects.

The CTC chairman commended the people of Khana for their high turn up for the sanitation exercise, and urged the people to always maintain a good sanitation habit.

He disclosed that the only way for the people of Khana to thank God for Wike over his kind gesture is to vote massively for him in 3029.