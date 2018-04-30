Black Soot: RSG Fingers PH Refinery

The Rivers State Government has accused the Port Harcourt Refinery as the major producer of black soot in the state.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mrs Roseline Konya, who stated this on Thursday while conducting an on-the-spot inspection of Woji fire incident, regretted that PH Refinery has refused to minimise the amount of carbondioxide it releases into the atmosphere.

Konya who expressed dissatisfaction over the continued pollution of the state environment noted that the Federal Government has deliberately neglected it duties .

She also noted that the security operatives controlled by the center have been involved in double standards approach in the manner they have been handling the operators of illegal refineries.

According to her, “In some cases, they compromise and shield them and in other cases they use crude means of dislodging their operations’’.

“The Federal Environmental Protection Agency ( FEPA) has refused to carry out its statutory responsibilities in Rivers State to control all forms of pollution and environmental degradation.

“Enforcement of environmental laws can’t be possible without the Federal Government. The state government has been wooing the Federal Fovernment for constructive collaboration, having identified the problem but there is feet dragging”, she said.

She urged those anti-black soot campaigners to stop putting the blame on the state government alone, because soot is being generated by the activities of men.

According to her, “have you considered the amount of pollution coming recently from the refinery due to the crude processes of production, recently?’’.

Konya advocates that a fresh research should be carried out to find out if they have dropped their guard in the use of best practices, stressing that citizens of Rivers State are facing genocide.

