Trailer Drivers Want Park In PH Township

In line with the Rivers State Government’s order on illegal Motor Park and street tradings in the state, Trailer Drivers Association, Port Harcourt Township Unit, has called on government to provide them land to build a trailer park in town axis of Port Harcourt.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Association, Alhaji Abubakar Musa, made the call in an interview with pressmen in Port Harcourt.

Musa, who is also the Vice Chairman of Garkuwa Association, an association that comprises all citizens of the Northern part of the country in Rivers State said parking spaces for trailers has been a challenge, especially at the yam zone area of the Port Harcourt Township in the state.

According to him, trailers that brought goods from other parts of the country to the area have no parking spaces and on daily basis caused traffic jam in the area.

Musa also called for the building of an ultra-modern yam zone market where trailers parking space would be provided to avoid illegal parking on the road.

The Union PRO, however told newsmen that they are embarking on fruitful effort to rid the road and streets of Port Harcourt Township of illegal motor parks and street trading.

According to him, the Hausa communities had a synergy with Trailers’ Association in the area to ensure that the order of the government is complied and adhered to by traders and motorists.

He said the union has already cautioned it’s members against illegal parking and trading on the road, saying the union would not be responsible for any member caught by the state government on illegal parking.

He commended the state government for the time extension given to them to vacate the streets.