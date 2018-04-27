RSIEC Tasks Traders On Voters Registration

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has charged Rumuwoji, Mile One Market traders to embark on the ongoing voters registration exercise so as to participate actively in the electoral process.

The state electoral umpire gave the charge while carrying out a public sensitisation and enlightenment campaign in the market recently.

Speaking during the exercise, an official of the Public Affairs Department of commission, Sarah Mene Angbare said the sensitisation was part of the civic responsibility, of the commission to create public awareness on electoral processes.

She urged the traders, especially market women to come out enmasse and renew their voters registration so as to become active participants in the democratic process.

“The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission has made it a point of duty to carry out its, civic responsibility of public enlightenment, and we deem it important to carry out this campaign to this important segment of the society.

It is important that you are traders and market women participate actively in the electoral process, and this can only be done, when you are duly informed and mobilised “, he said.

Some traders who spoke with The Tide during the exercise, called on RSIEC to conduct a free and fair election in Rivers, vowing to participate actively in electoral process in the State.

The traders also called for the creation of voters registration centres close to them for easy accessibility.

Taneh Beemene