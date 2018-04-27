RSG Target 50 Percent Exclusive Breast Milk By 2025

The Rivers State Government says it is committed to achieving the 50 percent of exclusive breast feeding by 2025 as set by the World Health Assembly.

The Commissioner for Health, Professor Princewill Chike, in a press briefing ahead of the launching of Global Breast Feeding Collective Goals by the wife of the Governor said that the State will continue to promote the enabling political, medical, legal and social structures that support mothers and their families in the state to actualise these landmark.

The commissioner said that the new Mother and Child Hospital built by the Governor is an eloquent testimony of the interest of the administration in improving maternal and child health.

“The state further recommends and supports the seven Global Breast Feeding Collective Goals especially in the area of promoting exclusive breast feeding, full implementation of the international code of marketing of breast milk substitutes, establishment of family leave, breast feeding and maternity protection policies in the workplace”.

Chike stressed the need for members of the civil society and the media to be advocates of breast feeding culture in the society”.

Also speaking, Chief of UNICEF Field Office, Rivers State, Wilbroad Ngambi said that effort is being made through the media and sensitisation programme to reach the women both in urban and rural areas of the state.

Ngambi described breast feeding as children first vaccines that provide them with antibodies. The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board, Dr. Agiriye Harry said that the Board is working through the primary health facilities to reach rural dwellers.