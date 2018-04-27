Over 1,000 Athletes To Attend Cycling Tourney

No less than 1, 000 local and international cyclists are expected to compete in the upcoming “2018 Cycling Lagos’’ in what seems to be one of the biggest cycling event in Nigeria in recent times.

The competition’s chairman, Soji Adeleye, made the disclosure at a news conference to herald the commencement of the two-month activities, at the O’Jezz Place, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Adeleye said that hosting the epochal competition would further affirm Lagos as a hub for sports, tourism and entertainment.

“Cycling Lagos is an international cycling event that promises to be one of the biggest sports, tourism and entertainment event in Nigeria and the entire African continent.

“Lagos is a place of opportunity, well tested and we believe this event will key in to the vision of the government making it one of the biggest economies in Africa.

“Cycling Lagos will traverse an engaging two months of activities between July 7 and August 25, 2018. It will also involve a four-month campaign in social and traditional media.

“Activities for the event include riding tour of Lagos, Lagos Cycling Children Summer Clinic, entertainment and corporate brand exhibition at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere,’’ he said.

Adeleye said that the event would be at its climax with the cycling competition and corporate Lagos dinner on Saturday, August 5, 2018.

“The programme is expected to become an annual event designed for cycling enthusiasts, professionals and corporate organisations in the country.

“Beyond the central idea of encouraging healthy living through regular exercise among corporate executives, the event will champion healthy competition among the corporate organisations.

“The organisations through their preparations are to encourage the public to engage in cycling in their various communities for healthy living.

“Professional cyclists from within and outside the country will be invited to compete for prizes during the annual event,’’ he said.

Adeleye said that the competition would accommodate several varieties and categories meant to spice up the event.