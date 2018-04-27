NYCN To Support Neighbourhood Safety Corps

The Leadership of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in Rivers State has thrown its weight behind the newly established Neighbourhood Safety Corps.

State Chairman of NYCN, Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe made the declaration via a radio programme organised by Silverbird Communications in Port Harcourt.

Ambassador Sara-Igbe who escaped sea pirates attack last Friday along Kula waterways in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area said engaging youths in the monitoring and securing of the waterways had become key in improving security in the State.

In the words of the NYCN Chairman: “Involving youths in the Neighbourhood Watch will boost operations of the scheme.”

In the same vein, Public Relations Officer of NYCN in Rivers State, Mujiton Adokiye, shortly after the first quarter Executive Committee Meeting of the body in Port Harcourt on Monday, told newsmen that the body would throw its weight behind the Neighbourhood Watch Corps.

Comrade Adokiye who hailed the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for setting up the security outfit recommended that youths should be engaged, as a way to boost effectiveness of the agency.

The NYCN spokesman decried the poor level of security in the state by federal security agencies, as he lamented the attack of its chairman on Kula water ways last Friday.

“ The issue of sea piracy along Kula has become unbearable. We want to condemn the laxity of security agencies to provide security for our people in the riverine communities. Just last week, the life of our chairman was almost taken by these sea pirates”, Adokiye said.

He hinted that the NYCN would be forced to carry out a protest if the security agencies did not live up to their billings, adding that a SOS (Save Our Soul ) letter has been written to the authorities in the State.

The NYCN PRO urged youths in the state to always be on the part of peace and support the administration of Chief Wike in moving the State forward.