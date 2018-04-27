N200m Loan: Auto Technicians Commend Wike For Inclusion

The Nigerian Automobile Technician Association, Rivers State Chapter has commended the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for including the union with those to benefit with the State Government’s N200m interest free loan set aside for traders and entrepreneurs in the state.

The Chairman, Comrade Stanley Amadi lauded the governor, Wednesday in an interview with journalists after the union meeting with the governor in Port Harcourt.

Amadi said the N200m loan would not only boost the economic lifestyle of the members of the union but help many to rent shops and vacate the streets of Port Harcourt for free traffic flow, if the loan is given.

According to him, automobile technicians were on the streets due to high cost of stores and multiple taxation by various government levels in the state.

Amadi also attributed the continued operation of the union’s members along the roads to many years of government negligence to automobile technicians’ in the state and in the country in general.

He said motor mechanics were rated as the lowest common sector and as a result, governments for years denied inclusion of the sector in its policy making.

Amadi stressed that many landlords also refused accommodating motor technicians because they believed the profession was a dirty job.

The association chairman used the medium to appeal to the government to provide them an automobile technicians village that would be situated at various areas in Port Harcourt and it’s environs.

He said the technicians would completely vacate the streets, if government provided them a befitting mechanics village to accommodate members in various units of the state.

The union also commended the governor for the infrastructural development in the state, especially the road construction, saying that the development gesture has made many to invest in transportation sector in the state.

Stories by Enoch Epelle