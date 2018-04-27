GTC Tombia Gets NBTE Acreditation

The National Board for Technical Education (NABTE) has given full accreditation to the Government Technical College (GTC) Tombia in Degema Local Government Area.

This follows the upgrading of some departments of the college by the Rivers State Government in conjunction with the World Bank/European Union under the State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) project.

State Commissioner for Budget/Economic Planning, Barrister Isaac Kamalu, said during the commissioning of some departments on Tuesday at Tombia, that the state government was committed to improving technical and vocational education in the state .

The commissioner who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget/Economic Planning, Mrs Titilola Cline, described the Tombia project as a success story as far as the SEEFOR project is concerned.

He, however, stressed the need for the community to see the project as its own by safe-guarding it against vandalisation.

The commissioner also called for the support of old students of the college for the provision of some amenities such as hostels for students.

Also speaking, Dr (Mrs) Ataisi Ngerebara, described technical and vocational education as the bedrock of societies, adding that with the accreditation by the NBT the college has regained its lost glory.

Dr (Mrs) Ngerebara who is the SEEFOR local officer, Ministry of Education also called on Tombia community to see the project as their own.

The SEEFOR state coordinator, Mr Kelcious Amos thanked the Rivers State Government for its support to the SEEFOR project.

Amos, who was represented by the communication officer, Mrs Carol Mathew, said that the support by the government was responsible for the upgrading of some departments in the college.

Earlier, chairman of Tombia Kingdom Council of Chiefs, Chief (Dr) Lucas Aluye Benibo had urged for more students to be transferred to the college.