Group Partners RSG On Peace, Dev

A group under the auspices of United Community Development Committees (UCDC) of Rivers State, has vowed to complement the effort of the Rivers State Government in promoting peace and development in the rural areas.

The body, a conglomeration of all Community Development Committees in Rivers State, disclosed this during a courtesy visit on the General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), publishers of The Tide newspaper, Mr. Vincent Ake.

Speaking during the visit, leader of the delegation, and State Coordinator of the body, Mr. John Chidiebere Onubualili, said the body was pleased with the developmental strides of the State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike, especially in rural infrastructural upliftment.

He pointed out that as a rural based organisation, the body was poised to mobilise it mass based to support Governor Wikes development initiatives in the various communities in the State.

Onubualili further disclosed that the organization’s objective include: “To develop and share vision for the socio- economic, political and cultural development of communities in Rivers State to undertake periodic awareness campaign against social vices on the part of youths, to ensure effective feedback mechanism between the Government and the various communities.”

He called for partnership with relevant stakeholders towards achieving set objectives.

In his response, the General Manger of the RSNC, Mr Vincent Ake, commended the body for the visit, and urged them to always support the developmental vision of the state government by exposing bad elements within the rural areas, and protecting government projects.

Taneh Beemene