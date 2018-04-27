Gov Okorocha Wicked, Insensitive – Pensioners

The Imo State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, NUP, has described the state Governor, Rochas Okorocha as wicked and insensitive for planning to recalculate or reduce the pensions of retirees.

The group said the move was being embarked upon by the state government despite recent judgment of the National Industrial court.

The court had ruled that, “There is no law permitting the Imo State Government to alter or withhold any part of the pension of pensioners in the public service of Imo State. The Imo State Government or any of the defendants do not have the authority or power to alter or withhold any part of the pension of any retired civil servant.”

As a means of substantiating their allegation, the NUP recalled that, “government has failed, refused or neglected to pay the six per cent increase of 2003, 15 per cent of 2003 and 33 per cent of 2010, approved by the Federal Government and long implemented by our neighbouring states.

“It is embarrassing that Imo State Government has continued to claim falsely that it has cleared all pension arrears and gratuities owed Imo pensioners,” the union noted.

Going into specifics, the union leaders said that, “Imo Broadcasting Corporation retirees are owed between 47-59 months, civil service pensioners, 33 months, retired primary school teachers, 43-63 months and Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, 50-90.