C’River Subeb Uncovers N135m Contract Scam

The Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) said it has uncovered a contract scam perpetrated by a government official in the state amounting to N135 million.

The Executive Chairman of the Board, Dr. Stephen Odey made this known in a statement issued in Calabar, the state capital.

Dr. Odey said the suspect, who is an unnamed appointee of Governor Ben Ayade was caught when he attempted to defraud the victim by presenting him with four forged Letters of Award for the execution of the projects.

“The Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board wishes to inform the public that fraudulent elements are engaging in using the Board’s name in perpetrating fraud against unsuspecting members of the public. This is coming on the heels of an uncovered contract scam being perpetrated by a government appointee,” the Executive Chairman stated.

“The suspect was caught while trying to defraud his victim by presenting him with four forged Award Letters for execution of projects amounting to on N135, 000,000.

“This unwholesome act exhibited by a government official is considered most embarrassing to the state,” he added and promised to unveil the culprit after briefing the state governor Prof. Ben Ayade.

Dr. Odey however explained that the suspect has since been handed over to the police for further investigation.

He enumerated the documents recovered from the suspect to include, four contract award letters, bill of quantities for the fake jobs and technical drawings, among others.

The Executive Chairman advised members of the public to always conduct proper verification in all matters within and outside SUBEB before engaging in any business.

“The Board equally reminds members of the public that it does not charge any fee in the discharge of any of its functions, be it employment, promotion or any contractual obligation,” he noted.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar