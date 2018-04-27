Bizwoman Makes Case For Women ICT Empowerment

The Managing Director, e-Business Technology Limited, Mrs Caro Anyawa, has said that empowering women and the girl child with Information Technology (IT) would enable them become better future technology drivers.

She said this in an exclusive interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Wednesday.

Anyawa noted that such action would remove the woman or the girl-child from the relegated background the society has put them against their male counterparts.

According to her, deliberate steps must be taken in a bid to put the female, especially the young ones into career opportunities in the technological sector.

She further explained both the public and private sectors have enough ground that could accommodate a sizeable number of alternatives that could enable them encourage technological growth among women.

The entrepreneur, also said that international events like, International Girls in ICT Day celebration and others could aid enhancement in ICT among women.

She noted that it would be important for women/girl child to become ICT creators rather than users.

In her opinion, lack of drive on the side of the government to back ICT growth among women was another factor inimical to its development in the female world.

She regretted that the ICT industry with a roburst environment could not be effectively managed by government at all levels as to make it attractive for the upcoming female generation.

While not discriminating against their male counter parts, but Anyawa suggested that special attention should be given so as to encourage more female participation in ICT.

Another point that could trigger action for ICT growth in females she said, was to organize a super competition where young ladies would be allowed to show their talents.

She lamented how millions of cash is won every year in the name of reality shows, and added that such trend should be extended to the ICT industry.