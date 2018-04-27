Banky W Reacts To Buhari’s Statement At Commonwealth

Just like many other Nigerian youths, singer Banky W has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech at the Commonwealth conference where he described the youths as lazy.

His post:- “So apparently, this is what our president thinks about the Nigerian youths, what do you guys think? I have a suggestion whether you agree or disagree with the president’s speech, this time do a little bit more than posting, commenting retrieving and complaining, go and resister to vote”.

“I’ve sat in countless meetings, seminars, conferences and hangouts with young people, we are always great at pointing out our issues, but the truth is that we can sit around and complain from now until thy kingdom come, it will not matter. INEC will not count your tweets let’s turn the month of May to PVC May”.

“Even if you don’t know who you are voting for, even if you hate every single candidate at least register so that if someone comes along, you will feel compelled to support, you can if you’re really serious about wanting Nigeria to be better place, go and register to vote, get you PVC”.

The registration period will end long before the election comes, so if you think you can wait until next year, you are wrong, get your PVC today or don’t bother complaining about anything because it won’t matter. Your tweets will not count, you vote will.