APC Senator Berates FG Over Melaye

Senator on the platform of the All Progressives Congress Congress, APC, Muhammed Shittu, has lambasted the federal government over the alleged manhandling of Senator from Kogi West, Dino Melaye by police operatives.

Shittu, a Jigawa State lawmaker said under the current administration, people can be killed for saying the truth.

Speaking on the face-off between Melaye and the police, on the floor of the Senate, Shittu said Nigerians did not vote in APC government to be mistreated.

He said, “The law now works against people who are perceived to be enemies. You fight for change and this is the kind of change we are experiencing today. There are proofs and I know because of what I’ve said, I can be killed. I don’t mind being killed.

“It is good for one to speak the truth and be killed. What is happening to us today is not fair and we have the rights to our opinions. Everybody is against the National Assembly as if we are the enemies of this nation.

“We are not enemies. We are representatives of the people and as such, we must speak the truth. We should condemn, in totality, what is happening. What is happening is not the change.

“If this is change, I doubt if I can continue under this kind of environment. And I know a lot of people share a similar opinion with me.

“This is no change. We didn’t vote this government to be mistreated. We didn’t vote this government to abuse court processes and procedures. It’s not fair, we advise the government to change before it is late.”

Melaye was alleged to have jumped off a police van in Abuja while being transported to Kogi State to face criminal charges.

Following the incident, the lawmaker sustained injuries and is currently at the intensive care unit of the National Hospital in Abuja.