WAGT Tournament Commences In PH, ’Morrow

Over 40 professional golfers across Africa are set to participate in the West Africa Golf Tour (WAGT) tournament scheduled to commence tomorrow at the Port Harcourt club, golf session.

WAGT Nigerian initiative with the aim in promoting and developing the game in Africa.

The organizer of the competition, Emeka Okatta disclosed this while briefing sports journalists yesterday at the golf club in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the Tour was officially launched in February 2016, it was geared towards building carrer opportunities for professional golfers in Africa, most especially in Nigeria.

“The West Africa Golf tour promises to be the start of a new era in African golf. Although is considered to be an elitist sport, we believe that West Africa Golf Tour will show ordinary people the inclusivity that golf can bring letting them feel that by watching and following the tournaments Okatta said.

He explained that the bane of development of golf in Nigeria is basically lack of sponsorship, saying that Nigerians who are managing Directors in the multi-nationals companies are discouraging sponsorship of golf tournaments.

“I want to say that our fellow Nigerians who on top position in the corporate organisations are the people hindering the sponsorship of golf tournaments, because of their interest”, he stated.

Tonye Orabere