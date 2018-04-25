UNIBADAN Advises 408 Students To WithdrawOgonis, FG In Court Over Saro-Wiwa’s Death

The Port Harcourt Division of the Court of Appeal, last Monday, heard an appeal filed by a group of Ogoni leaders under the aegis of Ken Saro-Wiwa Associates (KSWA) challenging the judgement of a lower court voiding the suit instituted to seek redress and justice over the gruesome murder of environmental rights activist and playwright, Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa and eight others by the federal government in 1995.

Members of the activist group and the people of Ogoni had stormed the court in their large numbers, demanding an accelerated, speedy and fair hearing of the suit filed in September 7, 2017, before the lead judge, Barrister A. A. Gumel.

They also prayed the court to declare the special tribunal constituted by then military government and the process of setting it up as unlawful.

The Ogonis also sought for other reliefs, including setting aside the judgement of the tribunal against Saro-Wiwa and eight others on October 31, 1995.

The group is asking the court to annul the judgement by the Federal High Court that struck out its suit against the federal government on the killing of the Ogoni Nine.

According to KSWA, the court should declare the Ogoni Civil Disturbance Tribunal which sentenced the Ogoni Nine activists to death by hanging, null and void and of no effect.

However, when the case was mentioned at exactly 3pm, the appellant lawyer, Barrister Golden Aawi reminded the court that there was pending motion before it, seeking leave to extend the time to enable his clients get all the necessary documents from the Federal High Court and other vital sources needed to kick-start the case with a view to getting fair hearing.

In his ruling on the appellant lawyer’s request, the presiding Judge, Justice A.A. Gumel granted the motion sought, and adjourned the case for further hearing to October 8, 2018.

Meanwhile, a statement signed by the Secretary General, Ken Saro Wiwa Associates Worldwide, Chief Charles Ekoro, referred to Paragraph 9 of the “Ogoni General Assembly Communiqué 2018,” and stated: “The Ogoni people affirmed that there cannot be any meaningful talks or negotiation on oil and gas exploration in Ogoniland until this prolonged matter is dispensed with.”

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana