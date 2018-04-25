The Tide GM Urges Support For Rivers Neighbourhood Corps

In a bid to attain sustainable peace and security in Rivers State, the General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Publishers of The Tide Newspaper, Mr Vincent Ake has charged Community Based Organisations (CBOs) to support the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps established by the Rivers State Government.

The General Manager gave the charge during a courtesy call on him by United Community Development Committees (UCDC) of Rivers State, yesterday.

Mr Ake enjoined the organisation to always be vigilant in their respective communities to ensure that lives and government projects were protected.

He described the idea of creating a unified platform for the coordination of Community Development (CD) activities across the state as “novel”, noting that they occupy a critical position in checking internal securities at the grassroots.

He advocated for more synergy between Community Based Organisations (CBOs) and the Government in terms of addressing the security challenges in the state.

The General Manager assured the commitment of The Tide Newspaper in giving effective coverage and publicity to the activities of the body and called for the sustaniance of the initiative to achieve lasting peace and development in the various communities of the state.

Earlier, the state coordinator of the body, Mr John Onwubualili who led the group had said that the visit was to abreast the corporation on its objectives and programmes. He said the organisation was formed to address the decay in good morals and social values in the society and enumerated the objectives of the body to include; “to develop and share vision for the socio-economic and cultural development of Rivers communities, to undertake periodic awareness campaign in various communities against the ills of cultism and youth restiveness, to work in synergy with traditional institutions and government to encourage community imput and support for government projects and to develop crises management technique for quick response to any crisis that may arise in the various communities of the state”.

Taneh Beemene / Baribuma Deele