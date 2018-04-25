Tai PDP Councillorship Primaries Excites Ex-Lawmaker

Former lawmaker in Rivers State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon John Bazia has commended the peaceful conduct of the party’s councillorship primaries in Ward I, (Botein), Tai Local Government Area.

He made the commendation while speaking with The Tide shortly after the primaries which was held at Botein Primary School field last Thursday.

Bazia, a one-time Commissioner for Chieftaincy in the State described the conduct of the primaries as “democracy at work” and thanked the people of Ward I for their peaceful conduct during the primaries.

He assured the people of the area of the commitment of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration towards promoting the tenents of participatory democracy in Rivers State, and urged massive support for him.

At the end of the primaries, John Magnus, emerged the winner with a total score of 561 votes, with the closest runner up Teh Nnah scoring 5 votes. Sunday Bari-epie and Agboto H.B, scored zero votes.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the primaries, the winner, John Magnus commended the people of Ward I Tai for voting over whelming for him and promised to work for the collective interest of the people.

He also called on his opponents to give him their support to move the party and the ward forward.

Also speaking, the ward chairman, Mr Nde John Kimnebari commended the people of ward I Tai for their political consciousness and commitment towards the promotion of Democracy in the area.

He described the process of the primaries as free and fair and warned against any tendency of instigating crisis in the area.

Taneh Beemene