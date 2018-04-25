Sachet Water Sellers Make Brisk Business In Kano

Sachet water sellers otherwise known as ‘pure water sellers’ in Kano are making brisk business due to the intensity of the current harsh weather in the state.

Some of the sachet water sellers told The Tide source in Kano yesterday, that they been have making high sales since the commencement of the hot weather early this month.

According to them, the current harsh weather has forced many people, especially labourers and those working in the sun to drink a lot of cold water and soft drinks to prevent dehydration.

One of the sellers, Ahmed Baffa at Dawakin Dakata area said the business was very profitable hence his resolve to start it early this month to make some money.

“The business of selling pure water is thriving because during heat season people take a lot of cold water,’’ he said.

Baffa said that each bag containing 20 sachets cost N100 and he sells more than six bags every day.

“I make a lot of sales, especially from noon to 5 p.m daily due to the intensify of the heat since the hot weather sets in,” he said.

Another seller at New Road in Sabon Gari, Mr Christopher Ugbondu, said that he has been doing the business for over five years.

“I had two cold rooms which I use to sell bags of cold pure water but now I have increased it to five cold rooms to do the business proper.

“I sell more than 100 bags to my customers and make a profit of over N2, 000 everyday,’’ he said.

Ogbondu, however explained that the challenges he encountered in running the business include poor power supply, exorbitant charges from the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) and leakages of the pure water sachets.

Another seller at Sabon Gari Market, Mrs Joy Odigie said she makes a lot of profit from the sales of the sachet water this season as she had her customers who purchase the commodity from her.

“The sachet water I sell is a good product. I sell a pair at N15 instead of the usual N5 per sachet because of its good quality,”she said.

Our source reports that following the commencement of the hot weather in the state, many unemployed youths have taken to the business of hawking sachet water.

Most of those who engaged in the business are seen on traffic points and along the streets in the metropolis selling the commodity.