Rivers Vendors Threaten Strike Over Harassment

Newspaper readers in Rivers State may not have the opportunity to purchase or glance any of the National dailies and local tabloids as the state branch of the Newspaper Distributors Association of Nigeria (NDAN) threatened to stop supply of newspapers in Port Harcourt.

The Association said it would stop sales and supply of newspapers in Rivers State from Monday next week following the continued harassment and intimidations by taskforces of the state government.

Vice President of the Association, Chimaobi Friday, who disclosed this on Monday said last week, the vendors protested to Government House and the Police Headquarters over the harassment meted out to their members, noting that it has reached the stage for them to stop sales and newspaper distribution in the state.

Friday said the planned action by the Association is to send signals to the state government and inform it of the continued harassment of their members by the task forces which regards them as roadside traders.

He noted that vendors across the world do not rent stores rather the practice has been for them to stay by the roadside and display their newspapers, regretting that in Rivers State Police and task force arrest and seize their newspapers and frame them as criminals.

According to him,’’ We are not criminals, neither are we hawkers. We should not be treated as such’’.

Friday urged the state government to come to their aid and allow their members operate freely in the state, adding that most of them are graduates and that they joined the business to make a living.