Rivers United Striker Praise Teammates

Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt striker Osita Chikere has said that the understanding in the field of play among his teammates has started yearning good result.

He said, “the team spirit is high that United will do well before the season end”.

Chikere stated this in a telephone interview with Tidesports saying that playing one all draw against MFM at Agege Township stadium in Lagos was not easy, noting that first half the host were in control of the ball but United came back in the second starza an got the equalizer.

It was the match day 18 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) which saw the pride of the state got away point.

According to him, the instruction from the technical adviser Stanley Eguma made the players to re-plan their pattern that resulted to the equalizing goal.

“The spirit in the camp is very high. The team is determined to grab the three points in their next mach,” Chikere said.

He noted that playing in the continent and win trophies is very important to Rivers United and her supporters adding that their intention was to win in Lagos and run away with the three points.

Rivers United are currently on fouth position in the NPFL table after playing 18 matches with 27 points.

Kiadum Edookor